The church advises disgruntled visitors to “stop asking about Dracula’s burial.”

A sign has been placed outside a church in North Yorkshire to prevent tourists from inquiring about the location of Dracula’s grave.

Many travelers have been encouraged to visit Whitby and the Church of St Mary the Virgin by a fictional character from the famous Bram Stoker novel, which was released in 1897.

According to the ExaminerLive, Stoker was inspired to write the novel after visiting the town in 1890 and being captivated by the windy coastline and majestic abbey ruins.

“Please do not ask employees where Dracula’s grave is because there isn’t one,” the placard says. Thank you very much.”

Many tourists may visit the church because the cemetery on the grounds of the church was referenced in the Gothic novel, but there is no grave.

Stoker is said to have taken the name “Dracula” from Whitby’s public library because he thought it meant “demon” in Romanian.