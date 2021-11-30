The ‘Christmas With André’ concert by André Rieu is coming to Merseyside cinemas.

André Rieu, the world-famous violinist, is bringing his Christmas concert to 500 cinemas throughout the UK, including screens in Liverpool and Wirral.

Christmas With André will feature traditional carols, romantic waltzes, and Christmas classics performed by André and his Johann Strauss Ensemble orchestra.

Guest sopranos Donij van Doorn and Anna Majchrzak, as well as the Platin Tenors and the Golden Voices of Gospel, will perform. There will also be a performance by the Maastricht Dance & Ice Skate Company.

The event will take place at the violinist’s newly constructed winter castle in Maastricht, with the stage sandwiched between two ice rinks.

Christmas lights, glittering chandeliers, venetian candles, and artificial snow will all be featured in the show.

Charlotte Hawkins will host the event, which will include unique backstage access and fresh interviews with André on how he brought his Winter Palace to life.

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year, and nothing beats spending it with my friends, family, and fans in my hometown,” André Rieu stated. I’d like to take my moviegoers on a magical journey to my Christmas paradise.” On December 4 and 5, Odeon Liverpool One, Vue Birkenhead, The Light Cinema New Brighton, Showcase Liverpool, Odeon Bromborough, and Odeon Liverpool Switch will screen Christmas With André.

You can purchase tickets online or at the box office of your local cinema.