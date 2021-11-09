The Christmas lights for the year 2021 in Liverpool will be turned on this week.

Liverpool will be decked out for Christmas when the city’s holiday lights are turned on this week.

On Friday, the city welcomes Christmas with a night of festive fun hosted by Liverpool ONE to start off the countdown to the big day.

Tap dancing turkeys, resident elves, huge crackers, life-size squirrels, and Christmas Belles are among the walkabout characters at the event. There will also be pop-up pantomimes, a holiday chorus, and a holiday singalong lead by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa’s elves will also be present, keeping an eye on who has been good and who has been bad.

The lights will turn on across the city on Friday, November 12, according to Liverpool City Council, but there will be no official switch-on ceremony. On Thursday, November 25, the lights on the large traditional Christmas tree on Church Street will be turned on.

Liverpool’s Christmas markets will also open this Friday for the holiday season. The market, which features roughly 40 stalls and Christmas rides, will be open every day until December 23.

Liverpool’s Christmas market has moved this year to St John’s Gardens, William Brown Street, and the North Entrance of St George’s Hall due to ongoing roadworks on Lime Street.

The market will feature holiday gifts and decorations, as well as the customary assortment of festive foods such as Yorkshire pudding wraps, German bratwurst, pretzels, and crepes. Drinks can be had at the Windmill bar, the Teepee tent, the Barrel Bar, or the Alpine lodge, which also has karaoke cable cars.

On Friday, November 12th, at 11 a.m., the Liverpool Christmas market opens. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

This Friday, the Light Trail at the Albert Dock will reopen. MK Illumination created nautical light sculptures based on Liverpool’s coat of arms, including Triton and Neptune, as well as the city’s famed liver birds, Bella and Bertie. People may enjoy a spot of Christmas shopping while admiring the lights at establishments such as The Nest and Tate Liverpool shop, Lost Soles, or Pride of Liverool.

