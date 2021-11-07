The Christmas Day killer was hanged on this tower.

Hundreds of men and women were hanged in a tower for heinous crimes, including a Christmas Day murderer.

Throughout the country in the 18th and 19th centuries, there were many execution sites that served as punishment for a variety of offenses prosecuted in court.

HM Prison Liverpool in Merseyside was previously a place where offenders were put to the gallows for their heinous crimes.

10 photographs from Nation’s renowned Liverpool club night in 2007.

However, a hanging tower next to a former jail not far from Merseyside was used for executions and is still remembered in the town’s history.

Many men and women were hanged at the Caernarfon Tower in North Wales, near the Anglesey Arms, for heinous crimes like brutal murders.

According to North Wales Live, the last person hung there was laborer William Murphy, who killed his mistress, Gwen Ellen Jones, before slicing her throat and burying her in a ditch in Holyhead in 1911.

The crime, which occurred on Christmas Day, was one of North Wales’ most heinous, yet the former soldier, 49, swiftly confessed and was taken before the courts.

He was hanged at Caernarfon prison by Pierrepoint the executioner less than six weeks after committing the crime.

He was said to be dressed in the identical clothes and boots that he was apprehended in.

Those who were executed at Caernarfon’s hanging tower were buried within the prison’s walls.

A small slate gravestone with merely his initials, the date of his execution, and directions to the grave is reported to have been erected.

When the structure was closed in the 1930s, the gravestone was excavated.

The structure was later converted to offices and is currently part of the Gwynedd Council headquarters complex.

At the offices on Shirehall Street, relics from this horrible episode, including Murphy’s gravestone, can be seen.

However, the tower is said to be haunted by the ghosts of those who were hanged there, including William Murphy.

The Anglesey Arms, which is adjacent, is said to be Caernarfon’s most haunted tavern, with countless reports of unusual goings-on near the old. “The summary has come to an end.”