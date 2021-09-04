The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been identified, and it is not Tesco, Aldi, Asda, or Morrisons.

The cheapest supermarket in the United Kingdom has been identified, and it is not Aldi, Asda, Tesco, or Morrisons.

Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, and Lidl are all popular supermarkets for shoppers trying to save money on their weekly shopping.

In August 2021, a Which? investigation revealed that budget-friendly favorite Lidl was the cheapest supermarket.

Shoppers at Home Bargains are enthralled by a delectable delight they must try.

According to the analysis, a basket of 23 grocery products cost £24.11, which is £9 less than one of its competitors.

Every day in August, Which? researched the pricing of 20 food, drink, and household items at every major UK store.

Its price comparison basket included a mix of own-label and branded items, such as food and home basics like apples and eggs, as well as Hovis wholemeal bread, with Lidl coming out on top with a save of £24.11.

Lidl outperformed the main four supermarkets, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons, as well as Aldi, by 43p.