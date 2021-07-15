The Chase viewers are furious with Bradley Walsh after the show’s contentious conclusion.

Bradley Walsh has gotten himself into some hot water with The Chase fans.

As Birmingham Live reports, viewers of the popular ITV show took aim at the way he asked questions in the final chase of Tuesday’s controversial episode.

Nwamaka, Joe, and Alicia competed against Chaser Jenny Ryan for a chance to win the cash prize of £59,000.

Nwamaka stunned fans when she returned £50,000 to the squad in the head-to-head round after only receiving £1,000 in the cash builder.

In the final Chase, the team built 19 steps, but were caught by “The Vixen” with seconds to spare.

Fans flocked to Twitter to criticize host Bradley Walsh of taking too long in the final round to ask questions for the participants, which they felt gave Jenny Ryan an unfair edge.

“How many more questions do the chaser get in the final chase than the team @ITVchase?” one raged. It’s a complete farce.”

“The Chase p****s me off,” a second grumbled. “When they have a lot of money, they give the chaser simple questions, f**k this.”

The Chase continues to air every weekday at 5 p.m., with episodes also available to watch on demand through the ITV Hub streaming platform. Bradley Walsh hosts the show Monday through Friday.