The chants directed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by Liverpool fans tell volumes, as history is about to repeat itself.

Jurgen Klopp may have been emphatic that he wasn’t rubbing his hands in anticipation of meeting Manchester United, as Paul Scholes stated.

His Liverpool teammates, on the other hand, were definitely not.

How else to explain this incredible result, which will go down in the annals of both clubs’ and English football’s history?

Nobody could have predicted Liverpool’s incredible victory against their fierce North West rivals, the first time they had scored five goals at Old Trafford since 1936.

Despite this, everything pointed to it.

This was a spectacular, incredible win that took months, if not years, to achieve.

And, while United is completely unraveling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Liverpool is regaining their form under Jurgen Klopp’s command.

If the 4-2 triumph in May demonstrated the Reds’ desire to return to the Champions League, this was a clear message that they want their title back.

No matter how bad United’s defense was – and it was shocking – they were ruthlessly exposed by a pressing, pressing, pressing Liverpool team that featured stellar performances all over the field, from Alisson Becker’s resourceful saves in goal to the twinkle toes of the effervescent Roberto Firmino leading the attack.

That hasn’t always been the case in this stadium, with Liverpool too frequently timid and unable to do themselves justice in front of over 70,000 roaring United supporters.

They were quick out of the blocks this time, scoring within five minutes, and only considered letting up after Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick by scoring the fifth five minutes into the second half.

United were incensed by the humiliation, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes lucky not to be sent off before referee Anthony Taylor was instructed to examine Paul Pogba’s dreadful challenge on Keita and eventually given a deserving red card.

By the time the final whistle blew, there were as many gaps in the Old Trafford stands as there were in the shaky home defense.

That is, with the exception of the ecstatic away end, which was in full voice from the first minute to the final before being met by the usual. “The summary has come to an end.”