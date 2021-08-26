The Champions League prize money has been released, and Liverpool has been promised a £58 million gain.

When it comes to the Champions League group stages later today, Liverpool will be hoping for a favorable draw.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League last season, earning automatic qualification for this year’s competition after Jurgen Klopp’s side went on a 10-game unbeaten run at the end of the previous campaign. The Reds’ hopes had been fading at the turn of the year after a dreadful run of results and an injury crisis at Anfield.

The Champions League has become increasingly important to Europe’s top clubs due to the amount of money it brings in, and Liverpool are no exception, having seen firsthand how much of a boost winning the competition can bring to a club’s finances, raking in £113 million in their winning season of 2019.

While the failed European Super League plot in April has set the tone for this year’s campaign, Liverpool will be looking to reclaim their place at the top table of European football after exits in the last 16 and quarter finals in the previous two years.

The financial impact of the pandemic has put huge strain on even the greatest teams’ bottom lines, and with Liverpool reporting a £46 million pre-tax loss for the year ending May 2020, performance on the field and the financial riches that come with it have never been more vital for club owners.

Qualification for the Champions League is extremely important, with the Reds collecting £113 million from their successful campaign in the competition in 2019. They made almost £80 million last season.

Simply qualifying for the competition and being able to collect the broadcasting rights, market pool, and co-efficient payments that come with it would be worth £58 million to Liverpool. This does not include the prize money for victories and draws, or assuming qualification beyond the group stages.

Finishing outside of the top four and being forced to play in the Europa League is far less valuable.

The basic fee for group participation is £2.5 million, with progression to the knockout phase worth £950,000 to the group winners and £450,000 to the runners-up.