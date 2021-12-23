The burglar deposited DNA on the porthole glass through which he was filmed peeking.

After CCTV captured him pressing his face against a porthole window to see inside, an unfortunate burglar who attacked two places an hour apart was apprehended.

At 10.50 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, Liam Lingham, 26, of Laburnum Grove, Runcorn, and an unidentified accomplice struck at The Food Group on Dalton Court in Astmoor Industrial Estate.

At Chester Crown Court today, prosecutor Kate Morley claimed CCTV showed the couple approaching and that “this defendant could be seen with his face up at a porthole window.”

DNA obtained from the glass was eventually matched to Lingham via forensic procedures.

After failing to discover anything inside a van, the burglars forced their way into an office, conducted a “untidy search,” and stole between seven and ten Euros from a desk.

The same two intruders had entered a dock office at Bridgewater Motor Club on Victoria Road at about 12.10 a.m., it was discovered at 9 a.m. the next morning.

The burglars pulled an internal door open and dragged a cabinet out of place to force it open, revealing two cash tins inside, from which they stole between £200-£250 and then fled.

The club’s repair costs were expected to be around £200 plus labor.

Following his arrest by Cheshire Police on September 20, Lingham was charged with burglary at a Halton Play Council resource centre on Mersey Road, Runcorn, on June 27. However, prosecutors “decided not to seek a trial” in the Mersey Road allegation due to the two guilty pleas on October 19 to the other burglaries.

Ms Morley testified in court. Lingham, who arrived in court with a large packed luggage and a female supporter who sat in the public gallery weeping for much of the hearing, has 22 convictions for 49 offenses.

Theft from a car, theft from a vehicle, taking a vehicle without consent, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, and theft were among the charges.

The most recent of these occurred in the year 2018.

As part of his deliberations, Judge Simon Berkson requested information about the tag Lingham has been wearing since September 21.

