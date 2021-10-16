The brilliance of Mohamed Salah limits FSG’s options when it comes to the Liverpool deal.

When addressing Mohamed Salah’s claim to be the best player in the world right now, the word ‘arguably’ should be dropped.

Nobody comes close to Liverpool’s most polished diamond in the crown when it comes to discussing who has reached the dizzying heights so far this season. Salah, Salah, Salah, Salah, Salah, Salah, Sala Any other response is incorrect.

Salah spun the ball around his feet with the grace of a Bolshoi ballet dancer, finding the target with the measured precision of Jean Reno in Leon, while being surrounded by three Watford jerseys in a 5-0 thumping of the Hornets. It was the latest mind-blowing display of brilliance from a player who is competing with himself for goal of the season.

Lionel Messi joined Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in the Paris Saint-Germain forward line, while Manchester United went back to the future to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo, and Manchester City spent £100 million for Jack Grealish.

Right now, however, no one, and I mean no one, can touch Salah. And, as his form dazzles and the plaudits pour in, the contract situation that has yet to be resolved nags at whatever joy he gives, instilling fear that this kind of greatness may be taken away across the continent sooner rather than later.

Salah’s contract expires in two years, and the two sides have yet to reach an agreement to end the dispute, despite their desire to do so. Salah’s contract has still to be signed, despite the fact that Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Alisson Becker have all signed new long-term contracts.

The cries of “pay him whatever he wants” will not be heard, as this would simply make the Reds’ bargaining position in the future over new and existing players unmanageable for a club that already pays the second largest salary bill in the Premier League, behind only Manchester City, at £325 million.

With Premier League incentive payments and deals for the likes of Thiago Alcantara’s huge wage packet to be reported in the next set of accounts, the Reds will see that sum increase even higher. “The summary has come to an end.”