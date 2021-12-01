The boy who was discovered dead in his bedroom will ‘soar aloft with the angels.’

Those who have been affected by the loss of a kid discovered dead in his bedroom have remarked that he will “fly high with the angels.”

Following an inquest into Dixon Strachan’s death at Preston Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, November 30, hundreds of tributes poured in.

When his brother came into his room after he didn’t go downstairs for tea, the 15-year-old was found dead in his bedroom at his family home in Calder Vale, Lancashire.

In May, a boy suspected of stabbing Ava White could go on trial.

According to LancsLive, he was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but died on February 10, 2019.

In June 2019, an inquest was held, with the coroner unable to reach a judgment of suicide after hearing police found no indication he was contemplating suicide on his phone.

Dixon’s brother discovered messages on Instagram two months after the inquiry that “clearly demonstrate” he was suicidal.

This prompted a second hearing at Preston Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, where Coroner Richard Taylor heard the Instagram evidence.

Following the hearing on Tuesday, people throughout Merseyside and Lancashire took to social media to pay respect to the teenager and express their condolences to Dixon’s family and friends.

Angela Ellison said on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page, “So sad RIP darling.” Dixon, soar with the angels.” “Fly with the angels, sweetheart x,” Carol Oloughlin remarked. “It’s very sad,” Beryl Fenwick said. God bless you, young man. “My condolences and thoughts go out to the family.” “RIP Dixon,” Stephen Thomas said. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Unbelievable!” “RIP poor kid,” Pete Jaundrill said. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends x.” “That’s very horrible, awful for the family,” Sue Williams said. “Thoughts [are]with them.” Dixon died of multiple organ failure, hypoxic brain injury, and suspension by ligature, according to an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Dixon had been playing with his brother Archie at their Burnside Avenue house on the day he was discovered, “throwing cushions at each other,” and his mother said there was “nothing strange” about Dixon’s demeanor.

“After. “Summary ends,” concluded Richard Taylor, returning a suicide coroner’s finding.