The bosses of Emmerdale have dropped a major hint. Danny Miller will not return to the soap opera.

Danny Miller may have departed Emmerdale for good, according to Emmerdale management.

Danny is a contestant on this season of I’m A Celebrity, and he announced last month that he was leaving the show to explore other chances.

After having to cope with the murder of his lover, Ben Tucker, the actor’s 13-year run as Aaron Dingle came to an end in last night’s episode as he drove away from the Yorkshire Dales.

Danny appeared noticeably distraught in a video posted on his Instagram account following yesterday’s broadcast, which was taken after his final scenes.

Danny said goodbye to fans “for now” at the end of the tape, but a tweet from Emmerdale’s official account implies we may have seen the last of Aaron.

The post includes two photos: one of a young Aaron with Chas and Marlon with the phrase “How it started…”, and another showing Aaron leaving the concert with the text “…how it ended.”

Fans were quick to express their displeasure with the star’s departure on Instagram.

“I’m going to miss him, why is he leaving?” said mateusmoniqueshop.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been that devastated about someone leaving,” lauramallett said.

larsheat2 wrote: “I realize he’s just a character, but he had a huge impact on me.

“Don’t mind me sitting here crying for a while since his storylines have helped me so much with my mental health and trauma. Goodbye, Aaron, and goodbye, Danny!!” Onward to greater heights.” Stars from the program have also rushed to say their goodbyes to Danny.

“I love you so much,” Liv actress Isobel Steele replied.

Matty’s actor, Ash Palmisciano, said: “Mate, you’ll be sorely missed! What a gifted old man!! And, mate, bravo for being yourself in the castle!! x crushing it” “I won’t miss you because I’m not there,” Debbie Dingle actress Charley Webb remarked, “but I’m glad to call you a friend.”