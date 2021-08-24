The body of a missing guy, 39, has been discovered in the street.

A missing Blackpool man’s body was discovered 14 days after his disappearance on a residential area.

On Tuesday, August 10, David Buckley went missing from his Blackpool home.

Officers hunting for the 39-year-old spotted a body on Rough Heys Lane shortly after 6.30pm yesterday, according to Lancashire Police.

The body is ‘believed’ to be that of David, and the death is not being investigated as suspicious, according to authorities.

“We have sad news to report,” a Lancashire Police official stated. Officers looking for missing Blackpool man David Buckley, 39, discovered a corpse in Rough Heys Lane just after 6.30pm yesterday.

“Unfortunately, David is suspected. The death isn’t being investigated as a homicide.

“Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word about our appeal.”

