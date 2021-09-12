The battle against future pandemics will be led from Liverpool.

The new Pandemic Institute will be based in Liverpool, and will be a world-leading partnership dedicated to helping the world prevent, prepare for, and respond more effectively to pandemics.

The University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool City Council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, and Knowledge Quarter Liverpool will launch the Pandemic Institute tomorrow (Monday September 13). (KQ Liverpool).

The partners and teams engaged have a ‘unrivaled’ range of clinical, academic, public health, and data-driven skills, all of which are co-located on one campus.

With cooperation and hubs around the world, the Institute will have a major worldwide reach.

During the coronavirus epidemic, Liverpool pioneered a variety of new ideas and projects, which led to the establishment of this large institute.

Last November, Liverpool hosted the first mass testing for the virus, and in the spring, the city hosted the first pilot events, which offered data and evidence to aid the government in reopening critical areas of the economy.

The Pandemic Institute will be based in The Spine, Paddington Village, and will be initially supported by a £10 million contribution from Innova Medical Group, the world’s largest provider of fast antigen tests.

The Spine, the newest addition to KQ Liverpool’s burgeoning Health and Life Science campus, is set to be named one of the world’s healthiest buildings.

Throughout the epidemic lifetime, the Pandemic Institute will provide world-class clinical and research expertise.

It will have a global reach, aiming to bring new science and prepare for future pandemics all around the world.

The results of its study will be quickly converted into actionable policy, solutions, and activities for governments, businesses, and individuals all across the world.

The overarching goal is to speed up worldwide pandemic response, integrate global intelligence, and expand pandemic research’s reach and impact.

“The Pandemic Institute has the potential to help revolutionize how the world responds to pandemics,” said Professor Matthew Baylis, Director of the Pandemic Institute.

“It will be unique in that it will take a holistic approach, beginning with future threats.”

