The Bank of England has issued a warning to anyone considering purchasing a home.

Future homebuyers are being warned that ultra-low mortgage rates are already fading as the Bank of England base rate is expected to rise soon.

On Thursday, the Bank will announce whether it will raise the base rate in response to inflationary pressures or keep it at 0.1 percent for at least another month.

According to a Defaqto investigation, there were 82 fixed-rate mortgages available on October 25 ranging from 0.84 percent to 0.99 percent, but this had dropped to 22 agreements by Tuesday this week.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a first-time buyer with a 5% deposit was 2.45 percent last week. This has increased to 2.69 percent in the last week, according to the financial information website.

According to the trade group UK Finance, about a quarter (26%) of homeowner mortgages have variable rates. These transactions would be the most vulnerable to the immediate effects of a rate hike.

There are 850,000 tracker mortgages and 1.1 million standard variable rates in this group, with rates that normally follow the Bank of England base rate (SVRs).

SVRs are the default products that borrowers are placed on once their initial mortgage contract has expired, and they are established by lenders separately.

Around three-quarters of mortgage borrowers (74 percent) have fixed-rate mortgages, which are insulated from the immediate effects of any base rate rises.

This group contains the vast majority of recent borrowers, with fixed-rate mortgages accounting for 96 percent of all homeowner mortgages issued since 2019.

Because most new mortgages are fixed rate, the portfolio of variable-rate mortgages has lower average amounts because so many were taken out a long time ago, according to UK Finance.

On average, homeowners with tracker mortgages owe £124,000 on their loans.

On average, those with an SVR owing £77,000 on their mortgage.

The average outstanding balance for people on a fixed agreement is £159,000.

According to UK Finance’s calculations, a quarter-point increase in the base rate could imply an extra £26 per month mortgage payment for tracker rate customers and £16 for SVR customers.

