The Bacon Mac & Cheese Toastie and Pigs Under Blankets Panini are among the items on Costa’s comprehensive Christmas menu for 2021.

Costa Coffee has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2021, which is chock-full of sweet and savory goodies as well as delectable drinks to get you in the holiday spirit.

The coffee shop’s menu, which will be available starting November 3, comprises both new and old favorites.

The savory delicacies come first. A Bacon Mac & Cheese Toastie, Pigs & Blankets Mac and Cheese, Pigs under Blankets Stonebaked Panini, and limited edition Maple Glazed Pigs in Blankets Potato Chips are among the new additions this year.

The British Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie, Turkey Feast Sandwich, Festive Pork and Bramley Apple Sausage Roll, and Maple Bacon, Brie, and Cranberry Panini are all back for Christmas.

Costa Coffee is also bringing back the Vegan Turkee, Cranberry, and Stuffing Bloomer Toastie.

Now it’s time for some delicious treats. The Chocolate Sparkle Cake, Winter Frosted Marble Cake, Clementine & Cranberry Loaf Cake, Golden Billionaire’s, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Torte, Florentine Mince Tart, and Reindeer Cake are all new for this year.

This year, Costa Coffee’s Mince Pie, Gluten-Free Vegan Mince Tart, Vegan Father Christmas Gingerbread, Jammy Rudolph Shortcake, and Crispy Chocolate Stars will all be available.

Quality Street The Purple One Latte, Quality Street The Purple One Hot Chocolate, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate, and After Eight Hot Chocolate are all back on the menu this holiday season, along with Quality Street The Purple One Hot Chocolate, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate, and After Eight Hot Chocolate.

The limited-edition Winter Character Roast is also returning if you want a difference from Costa Coffee’s distinctive Mocha-Italia mix in your regular latte or flat white.

Naturally, there are a number of brand-new cocktails on the menu this holiday season. In the guise of a Toffee Penny Latte, the coffee shop has turned another famous Quality Street into a drink.

The limited-edition Gingerbread Latte coffee in a can from Costa Coffee is also available now in stores.

Costa Coffee’s new Christmas cups, which feature a penguin, a rabbit, a gingerbread person, a snowman, and a bear surrounded by falling snow, will be used for all takeout drinks.

But that's not all; the coffee shop has also introduced a number of new gifts this year, including a new Build.