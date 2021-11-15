The automobile explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been classified as a ‘terrorist incident.’

Assistant Chief Constable and Head of Counter Terrorism Police North West Russ Jackson stated the device was carried into the taxi and is thought to have been made by the passenger during a news briefing today.

He claimed the taxi driver picked up a passenger on Rutland Avenue who requested to be taken to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

ACC Jackson stated that they are unaware of the purpose for the attack and that they “cannot draw any connection at this time.”