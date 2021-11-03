The Apple logo on the back of the iPhone is a secret shortcut button.

iPhones with the most recent software update have a hidden function on the rear that allows you to perform things on your phone.

The Apple logo can be utilized as a button that must be tapped twice or three times in order to be activated.

According to the Daily Record, the new function is named “Back Tap,” and it was introduced with the iOS 14 software upgrade.

This action can be assigned to a wide range of phone tasks, such as volume control, screenshots, returning to the Home or Lock screens, or switching between apps.

Users can also configure a double or triple touch to activate features like Assistive Touch, Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, and Voice Over with an Accessibility Shortcut.

The new feature is available on iPhones 8 and higher, although individuals who do not allow their devices to automatically upgrade may be unable to utilize it.

If it still doesn’t work on your phone, make sure your software is up to date.

You might need to go into your phone’s settings and enable the option right now.

To alter the settings, go to:

Go to the ‘Settings’ menu.

Go to the ‘Accessibility’ section.

Select ‘Touch’ from the drop-down menu.

You’ll discover a setting called ‘Back Tap’ towards the bottom of the menu if you scroll down.

Depending on how you wish to utilize it, you’ll have the option to ‘double tap’ or ‘triple tap’ when you enter this setting.

You can attach a choice of phone tasks to this action, as well as pick between two separate hidden button functionalities, one triggered by a double tap and the other by a triple tap.

You have complete control over how the setting is adjusted, changed, and reassigned.

Using a ‘Back Tap’ command could be more faster and more straightforward than unlocking your iPhone and finding the right function the traditional way.

It can also mimic typical actions and inputs that are difficult, unpleasant, or even impossible for you to perform.

It’s crucial to remember that if you have a particularly hefty or thick phone case on your iPhone, the tap on the logo may not register.

However, most thinner phone cases should still be able to use the feature.