The Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain experiment has come to an end after a suggestion from Joel Matip at Liverpool.

Liverpool beat Bologna twice in their final set of international friendly in Evian, as the Reds prepared for the final stretch of their pre-season preparations.

Liverpool won the first match 2-0 thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota. Jurgen Klopp chose two unique sides for the 60-minute matches.

An hour later, the second match featured those who are still in the early stages of pre-season preparations due to their long summer breaks, and a clean volley from Takumi Minamino made it two out of two for Klopp’s side on the night.

Here are some of the things you might have missed from Liverpool’s behind-the-scenes vlog from Thursday night’s action.

Prior to Thursday’s friendlies, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hooked up with his former teammate Miroslav Tanjga.

Tanjga and Klopp were teammates at Mainz 05, with the current Bologna assistant playing as a right centre-back and Klopp as a right-back.

Klopp told LFCTV before kick-off that he hadn’t seen Serbian in a long time, and they seemed to make up for it with a lengthy catch-up session before the game.

No one on the internet noticed Liverpool’s strange kit mash-up, which sparked outrage on social media.

Many fans were uneasy about how closely the Reds resembled Manchester United as they wore their red jerseys, black shorts, and socks.

The officials believed Liverpool’s stone away top was far too close to Bologna’s away uniform, which was the reason for the confusing kit.

Doesn’t make it any more bearable, does it?

Last week, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk made their long-awaited comebacks from injury, coming on as second-half substitutes in Liverpool’s 4-3 loss to Hertha Berlin.

Many Liverpool supporters expected the two to line up together in one of Liverpool’s friendly against Bologna.

Joe Gomez, on the other hand, was paired with Ibrahima Konate, while Joel Matip was moved to Van Dijk’s right side.

Is Klopp possibly hinting to his defensive pecking order this season, with Van Dijk and others? “The summary has come to an end.”