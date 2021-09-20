The agent who orchestrated Raheem Sterling’s transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City allegedly violated FA rules.

It has been claimed that Raheem Sterling’s previous agency disregarded FA rules by signing underage youngsters.

Aidy Ward, who now represents Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through his company Colossal Sports Management, was formerly the agent of ex-Liverpool player Sterling and was the focus of a BBC Panorama investigation into possible violations of FA rules regarding the signing of juveniles.

The BBC investigation, titled ‘Football’s Broken Dreams,’ claims that Ward, who also represents Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles, urged Sterling, a minority shareholder in Ward’s Colossal Sports Management firm, to speak to a 15-year-old via video-call in order to entice him to join the agency.

Until a player reaches the age of 16, the FA prohibits agencies from visiting their family to offer representation.

According to the BBC, Ward is already being investigated by the FA in connection with the alleged incident, while Sterling’s lawyers told Panorama that the England international believes he has a responsibility to speak to aspiring players and has done so for a variety of people, including at Ward’s request on a couple of occasions. They claim, however, that he doesn’t talk to them about agents or money, and that he supports FA laws that protect young players.

Foday Nabay, 23, is interviewed for the show and claims that Ward approached him when he was just 12 years old. Nabay had been training with Birmingham City’s Academy, but says Ward persuaded him to join Fulham in the Premier League.

“I didn’t want to go there in the first place, and I didn’t feel like I ever truly settled in,” he told Panorama.

“On the drive to training, I’d be crying on the phone to a friend, telling her how much I didn’t want to go. It was excruciatingly uncomfortable.

“I was in my room 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and I didn’t want to leave or do anything. I wasn’t in the best of moods.”

Ward denied ever representing Nabay in emails discovered by Panorama, but the show claims that he did.

The emails appear to discuss the terms of with Ward, Fulham's Academy Director, Huw Jennings, and another agency.