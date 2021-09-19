The addition of a pub to a roast dinner has been criticized as “inappropriate.”

After sharing a photo of a roast meal on social media featuring an odd ingredient, a Merseyside bar was urged to “cancel its account.”

On its Facebook page, the Guelder Rose in Southport posted a photo of the traditional British lunch.

A platter is piled high with meats, roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, stuffing, veggies, and sauce in the image.

However, there is one strange extra thing on top.

“Does ketchup belong on a roast dinner?” the post inquires.

”

People are then urged to take part in the poll by selecting one emoji to indicate yes and another emoji to indicate no.

“Let us know where you stand on the argument,” the post reads.

A total of 55 people have voted, and the results are rather conclusive.

Only one individual stated that ketchup should be served with a roast dinner.

“Ketchup belongs on boring and basic foods, only lovely tasty thick gravy on a roast,” one woman remarked.

“Hell no,” said one man. But, hint, hint, hint, mash potatoes do.”

“What a dreadful thing to do to a delicious roast,” another joked.

“If you enjoy it, yes,” one woman wrote diplomatically. No, if you don’t like it. Easy! ”