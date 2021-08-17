The actual truth about Liverpool transfers is revealed by Man City’s £528 million record line-up.

Manchester City, Liverpool’s title opponents, didn’t have it all bad over the weekend.

Sure, their title defense got off to a shaky start on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

And they had to accept that title contenders Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United had all started the season with a bang.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, can take comfort in the fact that his Mancunian cash cows have set a new Premier League record by fielding the most expensive starting lineup ever.

The 11 players who took to the field in London were purchased for a staggering £528 million, making each player’s average price tag £48 million.

To put things in perspective, Liverpool has only ever spent that much on three players in their history.

City’s nine-man bench against Tottenham cost about £350 million, and with Guardiola reportedly willing to spend more than £100 million on Harry Kane, the numbers will only grow.

The most expensive Liverpool line-up Jurgen Klopp could pitch, at little over £438 million, hardly suggests the Reds are penniless.

But the fact that his most expensive bench is made up of players worth around £124 million highlights the true spending difference with City.

So, who are the most expensive players in Liverpool?

When Liverpool acquired Alisson from Roma, he momentarily became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. Adrian was a free transfer, and Loris Karius cost £4.7 million. Caoimhin Kelleher came through the ranks, while Adrian was a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold and his understudy, Neco Williams, are both Academy alumni.

After more than nine months on the sidelines, Van Dijk has returned to duty, while summer signing Konate is yet to make his competitive Reds debut.

Joe Gomez joined Charlton Athletic for £6 million, Ben Davies for £500,000, Joel Matip was a free agent, while both Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams progressed through the academy.

Tsimikas had to wait more than a year for his first Premier League appearance, which came against Norwich on Saturday, whereas Andy Robertson cost only £10 million in the end.

Keita is Liverpool’s third-most expensive player, having joined the club in the same summer as Fabinho, with Oxlade-Chamberlain now in his sixth season.

Xherdan Shaqiri (£27.4m) and Thiago Alcantara (£16m) were not cheap, whereas Xherdan. “The summary has come to an end.”