The ‘abnormal light’ over town has perplexed Mum and her children.

A mother who captured a “strange light” in the park with her children is “baffled” as to what it could be.

On September 2, Carly Furlonger of Ellesmere Port was visiting her neighborhood park when she noticed the moving light in the sky.

She recorded film of the strange image on her camera on a visit to the town’s Luton Road Park, and says she has “no idea” what it was.

Carly, who shared a video of the light on Youtube that has received hundreds of views, told The Washington Newsday: “I take the kids to the park every night after work and it was about quarter past eight when I noticed it.

“The youngsters were all terrified, unsure what it was.

“It seemed to slow down, then come to a halt before speeding up again.

“Is it a plane?” the kids inquired. Is it a meteor or a comet? I had no idea what it was because they generally go the opposite way, not upwards.

“It was quite a distance away, down towards Overpool on the outskirts of town.

“I have no idea what it was – it looked like a comet but was traveling in the opposite direction; most projectiles travel straight up rather than on a slant, so I wouldn’t venture a guess.

“It was interesting, really bright, the phone doesn’t do it credit – the colors were shifting and the speed was changing from slow to fast.

“I said no, it could be anything, don’t worry about it; whatever it is, you’ll be fine.”

The mother of three said she uploaded the video on the internet in the hopes that someone would recognize what it was.

“It would be interesting to know,” she added, adding that the children have asked and continue to ask the topic.

“It would be nice to have a response, but sometimes you just have to say ‘no idea.’”

Carly claims that since she posted the video online, a number of individuals have come forward with theories ranging from the ridiculous to the odd, but no one has been able to come up with a solution.

“I’d love to know what that is,” she replied.

