The £67 million question about Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool transfer, and Mohamed Salah snub

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to face Liverpool in midweek due to injury, the AC Milan striker epitomizes the phrase “40 is the new 30.”

Just shy of his 40th birthday, the Sweden international is still scoring goals for pleasure in Serie A, after having had equally productive spells in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, the MLS, and back in his homeland.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez still terrorizing defenses in their mid-thirties, the striker isn’t alone in showing no signs of age catching up with him.

As speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future persists, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his optimism that the 29-year-old can follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned veterans.

“I’ve never asked Mo how long he wants to play for, but he has everything you need,” the German said to reporters.

“Obviously, he’s more physically the sort of Lionel Messi, with similar height and weight, so all of these men will have to be lucky with injuries.

“They weren’t completely unharmed, but they could always recover without more harm. That is extremely significant.

“You have to be extremely blessed, but Mo has everything you need, and I’m pretty confident the way he sees football, he wants to be a part of it for as long as he can.

“There’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to accomplish it. It’s all about attitude, and you definitely want it.

“I’m very sure a handful of players retired because they couldn’t stay motivated; they say things like, ‘I want this or that, but I’m not the same as I was a few years ago.’ This is why people reach the end of their careers.

“I can’t see that with Mo; I’m very sure he wants to make the most of every day of his career, yes.”

The Egyptian, who has four goals in five games this season, scored his 100th Premier League goal last weekend against Leeds United and will undoubtedly go down in history.