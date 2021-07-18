The £255 million reason behind Liverpool’s attitude on Youri Tielemans

Liverpool have been linked with a bid for Leicester City and Belgium star Youri Tielemans for a few months, but the valuation that hangs over his head was always going to be a huge stumbling block in any potential deal.

Leicester is a team that has profited handsomely from letting outstanding players depart time and time again.

This summer, though, there is a new vibe about Tielemans, who, despite having only two years left on his contract, would be worth at least £60 million.

On a recent Agenda podcast from Blood Red, Leicestershire Live’s Leicester City correspondent, Jordan Blackwell, noted, “Leicester do tend to sell one key player each summer – that has been the pattern.”

“Ben Chilwell left last summer, followed by Harry Maguire, Riyad Mahrez, Danny Drinkwater, and N’Golo Kante [for a total of £255 million].

“However, Leicester has always felt they could recruit competent replacements for less than half the money – certainly with the last two, Chilwell and Maguire.

“They signed Wesley Fofana from Saint Etienne with the belief that he will develop into a greater player than Maguire – he’s still a teenager who had a terrific first season at the club.

“They came in Timothy Castagne from Atalanta to replace Chilwell, and they also had James Justin, a £6 million signing from Luton who was doing well before he got injured.

“I believe Leicester will struggle to find a player who can replace Youri Tielemans due of the breadth of his talent, which few players possess.

“His biggest attribute is his passes and the intelligence of his passes, but there are games where you watch him and think to yourself, ‘I don’t know what he isn’t brilliant at’ – he is literally good at everything.

“Leicester will believe that midfielders like that don’t come along very frequently, and they paid £32 million for him before increasing the price to £40 million, so it’s obvious why they’d be hesitant to sell, unlike prior sales.”

Unlike Chilwell, Maguire, Mahrez, and others, Tielemans was already a household name when he came. “The summary has come to an end.”