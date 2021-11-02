The £127 million truth about FSG’s long-term Liverpool plan is revealed by Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno Espirito Santo is the ‘big six”s newest managerial casualty.

After his side’s terrible start to the season continued with a 3-0 loss at Manchester United on Monday, the Portuguese was shown the door at Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte then took over in North London as Spurs strive to reclaim their place in the title race after falling out of favor over the last 18 months and missing out on Champions League football this season.

Nuno, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager who was only hired by Spurs in the summer after Jose Mourinho’s departure in April, will leave the club with a near £14 million payoff after signing a two-year deal at a rumoured £7 million per year back in July.

It was the latest in a long series of management decisions that have gone wrong for Liverpool’s opponents in the last six years, when Jurgen Klopp’s Midas touch has turned doubters into believers and transformed the Reds from near-men to European champions.

Manchester United has had Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job appears to be in jeopardy. During Klopp’s time at Liverpool, Chelsea has had Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard, and now Thomas Tuchel at the helm, while Arsenal has had Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, and Mikel Arteta.

With the recent transition at Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and Nuno have all been in charge, with all three receiving their P45s before their contracts expired.

Manchester City’s success has been consistent, with Pep Guardiola’s appointment in 2016 following Manuel Pellegrini’s dismissal delivering the titles that their supporters and owners desire, while the Champions League remains elusive.

Since Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers in 2015, their biggest competitors have fired 11 players in an attempt to find their own version of the popular German manager.

The five clubs have paid out an eye-watering £127 million in compensation to the 11 managers who were sacked for failing to deliver in their duties.

Spurs have spent £42.5 million on pay-offs as a result of their recent dismissal, while Manchester United have paid £28 million.