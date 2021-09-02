The £120 million disparity between Liverpool and Arsenal raises a transfer conundrum that FSG cannot escape.

What are the similarities between Liverpool, Athletic Bilbao, Freiburg, and Saint-Etienne?

Nothing immediately comes to mind, save from a memorable European Cup quarter-final between the first and last of those teams.

The answer is specific to the recently concluded transfer window. Only one signing was made by these four clubs from Europe’s top five divisions this summer.

Still, things could be a lot worse. How are Lorient’s fans reacting to the fact that they didn’t buy anyone?

Nonetheless, many Kopites are dissatisfied that their team did not add more players this summer, especially because five guys went for a price, crucial midfielder Gini Wijnaldum joined PSG at the end of his contract, and other potential squad members have gone out on loan.

As a result of this action, the Reds have generated a profit of about in the transfer window, which is sure to irritate a large segment of the Liverpool fanbase.

But how do they stack up against the rest of the Premier League in terms of net spending? Let’s take a closer look.

(These numbers are from The Guardian’s interactive transfer map.) Fees can differ from one source to the next due to contract clauses, exchange rates for foreign signings, and who knows what else. You may come across figures that are slightly different elsewhere).

Five other clubs gained money during the summer transfer window, including Liverpool.

Furthermore, one of them, Chelsea, was a Premier League title contender.

You have to give them credit for the business they conducted to make a £31.7 million profit at the conclusion of the window.

They spent nearly £100 million on Romelu Lukaku, but were able to more than make up for it thanks to a whopping 39 players leaving the club in some way.

Tammy Abraham (£34 million), Fiyako Tomori (£30 million), Kurt Zouma (£25 million), and Marc Guehi (£18 million) were all sold for £107 million, and the Blues’ team is still quite strong without them.

Aston Villa (£23 million), Brighton (£15.7 million), Southampton (£13 million), and Wolves (£1.6 million) were the other clubs to make a profit. The former can be particularly delighted with their summer because they were able to purchase Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia thanks to a Jack Grealish windfall. “The summary has come to an end.”