The £106 million transfer number in Liverpool’s books is discussed, as well as the implications for future additions.

While Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new contract with Liverpool, the Reds have been busy this year extending the contracts of a number of their key players.

New contracts have been signed by Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others. While extending those players’ contracts is part of a competitive success strategy, there have also been financial rewards that could help Liverpool’s transfer attempts in the next two windows.

In almost every case, the new contracts likely included improved terms for players, with the rise in wages, combined with the additions of players like Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara last summer and Ibrahima Konate this summer, seeing the wage bill at Anfield, which was the second highest in the Premier League according to the published accounts of all 20 clubs for 2019/20, soar past £325 million, putting them closer to the 70% mark.

The financial picture associated to the new deals will most likely be seen in the 2022 financial statements, the current financial year, which will be released in early 2023, as the financial year up to May 2021 will be published early next year. However, because of the amortisation charges that appear on the balance sheet, the deals inked in recent months may have a knock-on impact on what the Reds may feel they can spend in the market.

When finances are audited, amortisation is a topic that comes up frequently. It occurs when a transfer fee is spread out over the course of a contract, such as the £36 million paid for Konate from RB Leipzig will be reflected in the books as £7.2 million per year for each of the five years of his deal.

Amortisation costs reduced by £6 million to £106 million in Liverpool’s most recent set of released finances, which puts them sixth in the Premier League behind Manchester City. “The summary has come to an end.”