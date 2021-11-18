The £1.25 ‘Christmas morning’ snack has Marks and Spencer customers delighted.

After announcing a new festive-shaped goodie, Marks and Spencer has put shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

The prominent high street company has given an already popular snack a festive makeover, which has been well received by customers.

M&S Christmas Tree Crumpets were photographed and published on the Instagram profile newfoodsuk, which has 259k followers. M&S Christmas Tree Crumpets are £1.25 for a pack of six and can be found in stores or online at Ocado.

Newfoodsuk’s Instagram page received 4.2k likes and nearly 100 comments from ecstatic fans.

“You know I’m all over this!!” remarked InstagramFowlerlisa.

“That’s Christmas morning sorted then,” Busboytom added.

“Cute!” exclaimed Hannfjones.

“Let’s get now and freeze!!” Sez890 remarked, tagging a pal.

“This looks like a little of us hehe,” Staceyhailes added, tagging a friend.

The thrills didn’t stop there.

“I’ve had to get some of these this weekend,” _ciaralouise remarked.

“Oh my god,” Courtneysturgess added.

“Look how cute these are,” exclaimed Latifahxx16.

