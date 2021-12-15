‘That’s tough,’ Jurgen Klopp admits, promising’solutions’ to Liverpool’s January transfer ambitions.

Prior to the forthcoming January transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is “satisfied” with his Liverpool group.

Ibrahima Konate was Liverpool’s lone summer addition, with the Reds opting to put their faith in their current set of players, as well as those returning from lengthy layoffs.

Despite taking a cautious approach to recruitment, the Reds have made a promising start to the season, and some fans are demanding for Klopp to be backed in the upcoming transfer window.

Due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool are expected to be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita for up to a month, increasing fears that the Reds would be short-handed during a crucial moment.

Klopp, however, has allayed fears that the club’s title hopes may be jeopardized if no direct replacements are found, and is optimistic that the team will ‘find solutions.’

“Obviously, we don’t discuss signings right now.” True, we were aware of the Africa Cup of Nations, that the players would be present, and that at least two of them would progress far in the competition “remarked the German

“Can we properly prepare for anything like that in terms of Sadio, Mo, and Naby being replaced one-for-one? In each scenario, this is difficult.

“I’m pleased with the team,” he said “Klopp continued. “We have options to continue playing football, but we’ll see what happens.

“We are still all united despite the fact that there are so many games coming up. When we are still together, it is the most intensive time, but we also have a lot of games when the three players are not around.

“That means we have to come up with lineups for games, even if they are mostly cup contests. That is the circumstance, and you can never be completely prepared for such an event. We’re aware of it, and we’re certain that we’ll be able to find solutions.”