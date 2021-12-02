‘That’s the way it is,’ Demarai Gray says of Rafa Benitez’s future at Everton.

As pressure mounts on Rafa Benitez, Demarai Gray has stated that Everton players must ‘take responsibly’ for their 4-1 derby defeat to Liverpool.

For the first time since 1999, the Blues have gone eight Premier League games without a win, with the club’s last three points coming against Norwich City at home in September.

Gray gave Everton hope for a comeback in the first half, but Liverpool rallied with two goals after the break to seal the three points.

After the Toffees’ latest setback, supporters booed the board and players, expressing their displeasure with Benitez, who faces an unclear future.

“That’s how it is in sport,” Gray said after the game when asked if speculation about Benitez’s future as manager was reasonable. The manager is always the one who receives it.

“As players, we must accept responsibility. We’re the ones on the field, and we need to improve. We’re a strong team, as seen by our strong start to the season. We’ve had a couple of injuries, but that’s no excuse.” Everton are now in 14th place, five points above the relegation zone, and might be pulled into a fight for survival in the coming weeks unless their fortunes improve.

Despite the fact that some fans are becoming concerned, Gray is confident that the tide will soon shift.

“We had a wonderful start to the season, and all it takes is one game to change everything.” We have a lot of games over the holidays, so perhaps we can grab a win and gain some momentum.

“We were well in the game after we scored a goal back, and the whole team felt it,” he remarked.

“We had a lot of support from the crowd, but in the end, we gave them goals based on our mistakes.” It’s regrettable that Liverpool has penalized us.

“Mistakes and giving up easy goals have been a source of frustration for us in recent weeks. It’s something we need to address and correct.”