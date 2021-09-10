‘That isn’t correct.’ – Jurgen Klopp addresses his disagreement with Arsene Wenger, as the Liverpool manager demands for change.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about his differences with Arsene Wenger, expressing his aversion to a biannual World Cup.

In his capacity as FIFA’s president of football development, Wenger has met with a number of notable football figures in Doha this week.

Last month, the great Arsenal manager met with Klopp to discuss plans to have a World Cup every two years rather than the current four-year cycle.

Klopp described his discussions with Wenger as friendly and respectful, but confessed that he disagreed fiercely with FIFA’s new plans.

After Mexico’s ruling, Liverpool has a chance to avoid a FIFA ban.

The Reds’ manager has consistently advocated for fewer games across the football calendar, and he believes the new ideas contradict that position.

“Normally, these things would be kept private,” Klopp explained, “but I have to say all of these things all of the time about more games and everything like this.”

“Apart from all the pleasant things we talked about, Arsene showed me two things because we have such a good relationship.

“When he mentioned a World Cup every two years, I instantly replied, ‘More games, no way, that’s not right.’

“Another issue was a reduction in the number of international breaks, and we now have lengthier qualification runs.

“Let’s suppose they don’t play any club games over the October break and five or six with the national teams, I’m not sure. I didn’t completely comprehend it.

“I know they wanted to schedule all of the international games during that [October break] and then have no more breaks until December or whatever, but this is an idea we could discuss, but I don’t believe it will transform the football world.

“However, I cannot support a tournament every two years because I believe we already play too many games.

“Where is the good, old, crucial pre-season, when there is no summer tournament at all?”

“However, they go on to explain that the clubs will participate in [summer]events, but the clubs have the final say. It’s only a few games abroad, but they’re crucial for the clubs.”

The Liverpool manager went on to say that the authorities do not permit it. “The summary has come to an end.”