Thanks to Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool could have a new transfer target.

Earlier this week, Leicester City completed a deal for intriguing forward Patson Daka, who was once a Liverpool target.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored 34 goals in 42 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions.

Brendan Rodgers had been connected with a number of elite attackers in recent months as he looked for the ideal profile to add to his attack, but the Foxes’ signing of Daka means they are unlikely to pursue any more strikers in the next window.

Liverpool might take advantage of this, particularly if they were to make a move for Odsonne Edouard, another long-term Leicester target.

The Celtic midfielder is already on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, and Liverpool are expected to bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window, making a partnership between the two a plausible and fascinating proposition.

Given that he worked with Celtic manager Rodgers during his stint in charge of the Glasgow club, Edouard was near the top of Rodgers’ wish list at Leicester.

The player himself was considered to be interested in reuniting with Rodgers, but Daka’s presence makes that doubtful.

Regardless, Edouard has stated that he still wants to leave Parkhead this summer, with the Premier League being his first destination.

Celtic want to keep the striker, but with only a year left on his current contract, they know they’ll have to sell quickly or risk losing him for free next year.

These two factors may be excellent for Liverpool, who could rush in and sign the 23-year-old for a modest sum, which would be a coup given his performance levels in Scotland since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

In 168 games with the Hoops, he has 83 goals, with 23 of them coming last season. This translates to an astounding 0.63 goals per 90 minutes.

Edouard is not only a goal scorer, but also a dynamic and hardworking forward who is willing to come short to connect play or make selfless runs in behind to stretch and disrupt an opponent’s defense.

