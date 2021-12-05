‘Thank you,’ Pep Guardiola says of Bernardo Silva, who has proven him correct in his assessment of Mohamed Salah.

Pep Guardiola has congratulated Bernardo Silva for confirming his opinion that the Portuguese midfielder is the finest player in the Premier League right now.

Guardiola made the assertion following Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, in which Silva scored a well-struck volley.

City went to the top of the standings with a 3-1 win over Watford on Saturday, as the former Monaco star continued his superb form of late with a brace.

After the encounter at Vicarage Road, the Sky Blues’ manager reiterated his claim that the 27-year-old is outperforming Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as the best player in the English Premier League.

“I want to thank you because, after what I said [in midweek about Silva being the best player in the league right now], his performance – he didn’t prove me wrong,” Guardiola remarked.

“Thank you very much.” He did an excellent job for me. He is quite essential to us.” City and Liverpool appear to be primed to fight for the Premier League championship once more, with comparisons being drawn already between this season and the thrilling 2018/19 campaign.

In possibly the highest-quality head-to-head race the league has ever seen, both teams pushed each other all the way to the final day.

“Today, one team dropped points,” Guardiola said of the current level of play at the top of the competition. It might be us or Liverpool next week.

“A lot of things can happen.” There are still a lot of games to play, and we’re about to enter the most difficult period of the season, with a lot of games. We’re going to strive to keep things running at this pace.”