Tesco is recalling children’s medicine due to a major blunder.

Tesco has recalled thousands of packets of children’s cough and cold medicine owing to mislabeling.

Tesco Mal All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachets are being recalled in large quantities, with over 78,000 packets being returned.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stated that the sachet labeling inaccurately states that the product can be used by children aged 12 and up.

However, children under the age of 16 should not be given the drug.

It advised anyone who had purchased the product to verify the batch number and return it to Tesco for a refund if it was affected.

The product has been taken off the shelves while the labeling is changed, according to the MHRA.

Dr Alison Cave, the MHRA’s chief safety officer, said: “Our top priority is always patient safety, and we’re dedicated to making sure the medicines you use are safe.

“It is critical that customers check their Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachet packs to see if they have one that is affected.

“They should cease using them and return them to Tesco for a refund if this is the case.

“We want to reassure patients and parents that there is no need to be concerned if you or someone under the age of 16 has recently taken these sachets and has experienced no negative side effects.

“Any inquiries should be directed to your healthcare provider, and any bad reactions should be reported through the Yellow Card scheme.”

Batch numbers 9MW0145, with an expiry date of November 2022; 0CW0054, with an expiry date of January 2023; and batch 0FW0133, with an expiry date of May 2023 are all affected.