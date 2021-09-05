Tesco has a little-known strategy for getting free groceries.

Tesco customers are praising the supermarket for a little-known in-store feature that provides free food and helps the retailer decrease waste.

Tesco has saved 5.6 million meals from going to waste this year thanks to a partnership with food waste app Olio.

According to BirminghamLive, the scheme, which many Tesco shoppers may not be aware of, has delivered 120 million meals since it began five years ago.

It operates by volunteers registering as a “food waste hero” on Olio. After completing a brief online training session, these individuals are permitted to collect unwanted food from nearby Tesco stores.

They then take the food home and use the Olio app to share it with others.

Tesco’s head of communities, Claire De Silva, said: “Tesco is committed to reducing food waste, and we were optimistic that our partnership with Olio would assist, but the impact has well beyond our expectations.”

“It’s a significant accomplishment for our collaboration to have diverted more than five million surplus meals from going to waste in its first year, and it demonstrates the power of our store associates’ relationship with Olio’s food waste heroes.”

“Our relationship with Tesco has been a big success this year, and we’re immensely delighted to have provided so many meals that would have otherwise been wasted to communities across the UK,” said Olio co-founder Saasha Celestial-One. Tesco has always been a trailblazer.

“However, our task is far from finished. We hope that our collaboration inspires other businesses to follow suit and think about how they might be more proactive in reducing trash and supporting local communities. Consider what we could accomplish if every company followed their lead.”

On social media, the announcement was met with applause, with one customer tweeting, “Brilliant.”

“Well done everyone involved,” said another, while a third added a string of clapping emojis.