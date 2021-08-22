Terry McDermott, a Liverpool great, has been inundated with letters of sympathy following his dementia diagnosis.

Terry McDermott, a Liverpool great, has thanked fans for their words of support after admitting he is suffering from dementia.

After a series of hospital appointments, the 69-year-old revealed on Saturday that he is in the early stages of Lewy body dementia.

McDermott scored 81 goals in 329 appearances for Liverpool, winning five league crowns and three European Cups. He is regarded as one of the Reds’ best players.

After revealing his tragic news over the weekend, the former midfielder got thousands of words of support.

“One of the very, very best,” remarked Twitter user @WadeUpton10. Unbelievable player who has had a huge impact on our history. “My favorite player growing up, what a player pure baller, keep strong Terry YNWA,” one person tweeted, while another, Dave Reardon, said, “Thoughts are with him.”

In response to the tweet from the club’s official account, ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher posted a heart emoji.

“Our thoughts are with you, Terry,” UEFA responded, while the official England Twitter account said, “We’re heartbroken to hear this.” Terry, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

On Sunday morning, the former midfielder expressed his gratitude on Twitter, writing, “Many thanks to everyone for the words of support, I’m thrilled and overwhelmed by them all.”

“Every single one of you is valued and will aid me in my fight against it.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to @LFC for sticking by me during this ordeal. #ynwa”

“I’ve got to get on with it and I will,” McDermott told Liverpool’s official website on Saturday. It’s the way I’ve been raised. Nothing has ever come easily to me. I’m not afraid to take it on, and as we’ve seen, a lot of former players are in worse shape than I am.

“Battles are second nature to me. Worst of all, you have no idea what’s going on until your disease is diagnosed. The amount of former players who have been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is alarming.”

