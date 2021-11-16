Terror will not split Liverpool; in fact, it will be more united than it has ever been.

Liverpool has weathered more obstacles than most cities, but the terrorist assault on Sunday has shattered this notoriously strong area of the country.

This was a cowardly attack on a hospital for mothers and newborns, a vulnerable and emotionally charged location for all Scousers.

The true colors of individuals and places shine out in times of tremendous adversity, and it will come as no surprise to anyone who knows Liverpool that the people of this city have stood up, united, and pulled each other up again.

How a peaceful street in south Liverpool became the focus of an armed terror investigation

Whether or not it was