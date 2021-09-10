Tell us about your favorite and least favorite Liverpool matchday memories.

Liverpool has had several significant results over the years, including European nights, derby day victories, and Premier League thrashings.

In some of the greatest games in the club’s history, they’ve won European finals in Rome, London, Paris, Istanbul, and Madrid.

In recent years, the Reds have come back from behind to defeat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to get to the 2019 Champions League final.

Supporters may not have been present when Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years last season, but there were several pivotal games that season fans will remember.

Anfield is once again sold out as the Reds attempt to recapture the Premier League title from Manchester City this season.

It’s time for you to speak up, as we’d like to hear about your favorite and least favorite Liverpool games, as well as your first.