Teenage sweethearts who met at the movies have reached a crucial milestone.

A family describes their couple as “chalk and cheese,” and they are considered to be one of the youngest couples in the United Kingdom to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, October 7, Patricia Pratt, 76, and her husband Denis, 78, will celebrate 60 years of marriage surrounded by family.

The pair, who live in Heswall, met nearly 60 years ago at the Birkenhead Ritz Cinema, where they both worked.

Denis worked as a projectionist and Patricia worked as an usherette at the great cinema, which was erected in 1937 but demolished in October 2000.

They married one year and three months after meeting, and they have six children, thirteen grandchildren, and are expecting their ninth great grandchild later this year.

Kerri Burson, 32, a granddaughter, spoke to The Washington Newsday about her grandparents’ unique bond.

“She knew she loved him right away,” Kerri added. He had a lovely head of hair and bright eyes, according to her.

“He was also a gentleman,” says the narrator. She used to comment, ‘Isn’t he gorgeous?’ when he walked by.”

According to Kerri, the two met a year before they started working together and immediately felt attracted to each other.

While they were courting, Kerri’s grandfather liked to pull tricks on her nan at the cinema where they both worked.

“My granddad is outspoken and cheeky, so he’d simply want to wind her up and embarrass her a little bit,” Kerri explained.

“He would shine the theatre search light on my nan for a joke while she was ushering people to their seats or selling refreshments, and she would scurry away embarrassed.”

They encountered many notable people while working for the iconic cinema, including Billy Fury, Jean Vincent, and Alvin Stardust.

They also collaborated with Kim Woodburn, who is known for her work on How Clean is Your House. Patricia enlisted Kim’s assistance in selecting her wedding gown.

On October 7, 1961, the couple married at St Laurence’s Catholic Church in Birkenhead.

“My nan said.”Summary ends.” Kerri said the secret to their long marriage was a combination of love, teamwork, and “give and take.”