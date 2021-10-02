Teen is dubbed a “penguin” at school because of her limp, but she has a serious disease.

A youngster from St. Helens who had been unable to walk for nearly a year was taken aback by her doctor’s diagnosis.

Not long before the first coronavirus lockdown, 14-year-old Aimee Keogh was experiencing leg pain and walking with a limp.

Aimee’s mother, Sarah Keogh, told The Washington Newsday that Aimee had been limping prior to lockdown, but that the family assumed it was due to a rugby injury.

When lockdown occurred, however, Aimee was unable to see a doctor and had to rely on phone chats with a GP.

“They ended up doing an x-ray of her knee and leg and couldn’t see anything wrong, but she still wasn’t right,” Sarah explained. She was hobbling so badly at school that she was being labeled a penguin.

“Her leg was turned outwards, and I assumed it was to relieve her agony, but I had no idea she couldn’t turn her leg.”

“I had to keep insisting (to physicians) that something was wrong and her leg wasn’t fine.”

Aimee was then transported to Warrington Hospital, where she was examined by a specialist who had formerly worked at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“As soon as the consultant saw her, he knew what was wrong; she had this condition called a slipped upper femoral epiphysis, which basically meant her leg had fallen out of socket,” Aimee’s mother recalled.

The most frequent hip issue in teenagers is a slipped upper femoral epiphysis, which affects about 10 children out of 100,000.

Aimee was told she couldn’t walk as soon as the diagnosis was established, and she was transferred by ambulance to Alder Hey, where consultant Mr Talbot performed the surgery.

“They basically dislocated her hip and cut through the bone, so she now has four screws in her hip,” Sarah explained.

“They expected her to be walking in six weeks, but there were complications with her blood flow. It’s been almost a year since her operation, and she’s only recently begun walking.

Shortly after, Aimee took part in a 3km trek around Knowsley Safari Park.