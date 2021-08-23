Teen caught on camera strolling the streets with white powder wraps and a baton.

In Wirral, a kid was detained and charged after being discovered with white powder wraps and a baton.

Merseyside Police stopped and searched an 18-year-old in Birkenhead on Friday, August 20 after discovering white powder wraps and a baton.

David Holdgate, 18, of Bromborough’s Palatine Road, was charged with possessing a class A controlled substance and an offensive weapon.

Sean Lavin, 30, of Phillip Street, Chester, was detained after a stop search for possession with intent to supply class B narcotics, as well as possession of class A and C controlled substances and a fraudulent document.

Holdgate was released on bail and is due back in Wirral Magistrates Court on October 11, while Lavin was remanded in custody and is due back in Liverpool Crown Court today (August 23).

After cocaine and cannabis were discovered during a warrant at a residence in Birkenhead on Saturday, a 36-year-old man from Tranmere was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B narcotics.

While the inquiry is ongoing, he has been released.

The arrests were made as part of Project Adder, which combines expanded treatment and recovery facilities with targeted and aggressive policing.

The initiative, which will receive £11.76 million in government funding over the next two years for the Liverpool City Region, aims to reduce drug-related crime and usage.