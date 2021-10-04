Ted Lasso might provide a surprise boost to Liverpool and FSG.

The makers of British TV show Ted Lasso have signed a contract with the Premier League, which might give some of Liverpool’s biggest corporate partners an unexpected boost.

The Apple TV+ show, starring Jason Sudeikis as charming and eternally optimistic American Football coach Lasso, who is parachuted into a job as a “soccer” coach with Premier League side AFC Richmond despite having no prior experience in the sport, has been a major ratings winner for the streaming service and has now been renewed for a third season.

According to The Athletic, the show has garnered global appeal and has broken new records for its third season after securing a £500,000 license contract with the Premier League.

The agreement will allow archive material, real-life badges, and the trophy itself to be used in future seasons of the popular show, which was credited with bringing in 25% more subscribers when season one aired exclusively on Apple TV+.

The contract with Apple is similar to the one that allows EA Sports to use real kits and logos in their production of the popular FIFA video game, with the deal with Apple aimed at increasing the show’s authenticity.

Of course, the Premier League will hope that it helps to promote the league’s image in new regions, particularly in the United States, where the program is extremely popular, with Sudeikis being a Hollywood A-lister.

For Liverpool, whose profile in the United States is something that American owners Fenway Sports Group is keen to raise, this will mean that they will be able to add that little bit of extra value to corporate sponsors when negotiating new deals in the future, something that all Premier League clubs will be able to take advantage of.

The most tempting component of the decision to agree on a licensing arrangement has been the possibility for the Premier League, and Liverpool’s, brand to be reinforced in the United States.

According to reports, the Premier League was hesitant to agree to a licensing arrangement early on since they didn’t know how popular the game would be. “The summary has come to an end.”