Tears, conflicts, and hidden dislikes characterize Strictly’s worst pairings.

The television audience for Strictly Come Dancing has increased to nearly eight million viewers.

On Saturday night, an average audience of 7.9 million tuned in to witness the couples compete in front of the judges for the first time, according to the BBC.

A peak audience of 8.4 million people tuned in to watch the BBC One celebrity dancing competition, which earned a 47.9% viewing share.

Emmerdale’s killer storyline gives viewers a sense of déjà vu.

The launch program drew an average audience of seven million viewers, with a peak of 7.3 million and a 44.7 percent audience share last week.

Viewers may expect to see some spectacular performances as professional dancers and celebrity hopefuls fight for the coveted glitterball trophy.

However, while certain combinations can result in Strictly magic – and perhaps a romance or two – others, darling, end up being nothing more than a dancefloor nightmare.

Darren Bennett and Lynda Bellingham (Series seven, 2009)

According to her widower Michael Pattermore, the Loose Women actress Lynda covered her disdain for strictly dance partner Darren quite well.

When asked about his late wife’s time on the show, Michael admitted that Linda didn’t get along with Darren very well.

Lynda detested Darren’s teaching method, which she claimed consisted of solid dance and little fun, according to Michael.

“She didn’t mind practicing hard all the way through rehearsals, but it was solid dance,” Michael remarked. He was just a pain to work with.

“Now they would have had some fun together if Lynda had a partner like Anton Du Beke or someone.”

The couple didn’t get to spend much time together because they were ousted in 13th place.

Artem Chigvintsev and Fern Britton (Series ten, 2012)

Former Fern, the anchor of This Morning, slammed her dance partner Artem, claiming they were constantly bickering.

‘Go home before I murder you,’ she claimed the Russian professional once told her.

‘Shut your face,’ he said. ‘Get out of here before I murder you.’

“Oh please just murder me, it would be easier,” I’d say. What was his other one, by the way? ‘I’ll blow off like an atomic bomb if you go for a cup of tea right now.’ “Well, I won’t correct him on that,” I reasoned. “The summary comes to an end.”