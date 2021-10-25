‘Tamewelder,’ an EncroChat dealer, was apprehended with ten kilograms of cocaine and marijuana.

A drug dealer was captured providing cocaine and cannabis as part of the EncroChat phone hack.

Peter Heron, 48, of Grosvenor Road in Wavertree, was involved in a drug delivery network that spanned Merseyside.

Detectives captured Heron, who used the mobile EncroChat alias ‘Tamewelder,’ supplying six kilograms of cocaine and almost four kilos of cannabis.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) apprehended Heron at his house in July as part of three warrants related to Operation Whiteout.

The crime unit’s response to criminals transporting narcotics parcels through the EncroChat mobile encryption service is Operation Whiteout.

On Friday, October 22, Heron was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B narcotics and possession of illicit property at Liverpool Crown Court.

“Heron is the latest person to be dealt with as part of Operation Whiteout – the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit’s overarching response to the management of evidential drugs packages derived from Operation Venetic, which targets criminals who try to evade detection by using a mobile encryption service,” said Detective Sergeant Adam Smith.

“The operation has provided us and law enforcement across the UK and internationally with a plethora of evidence that has allowed us to capture and convict drug dealers who believed they could dodge justice by utilizing an encrypted network,” says the statement.

“We hope that this substantial sentence demonstrates that no one is above the law and that our officers will pursue individuals involved in severe and organized crime with zeal.

“Although we have removed a significant drug supply line from our streets that might have put communities and people’s lives in jeopardy, we still encourage anyone with knowledge about drug trafficking in their area to contact us so that we can continue to take good action.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 via Twitter.

EncroChat was one of the largest encrypted communication systems in the world, with an estimated 60,000 subscribers in Europe, including 10,000 in the United Kingdom.

Users were provided an EncroPhone with pre-installed software. “The summary has come to an end.”