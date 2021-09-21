Takumi Minamino’s choice to make two debuts at Norwich City has changed Liverpool’s line-ups.

Jurgen Klopp is set to deploy the full width and depth of his squad at Carrow Road tonight, after making ten changes across two games last week.

Several players, then, are presented with an opportunity.

Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in goal tonight, with Conor Bradley, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, and Kostas Tsimikas forming a back five.

It’s a huge night for teenage Northern Ireland international Bradley at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold still not fully fit and James Milner needed in midfield.

Milner, along with Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, leads the midfield, and the latter two will be encouraged to push forward as much as possible to relieve the goal-scoring burden.

It’s a brand-new front three up top.

The line is led by Divock Origi, with 16-year-old Kaide Gordon on the right and Takumi Minamino on the left.

Take a look at the adjustments that have been made.

Jurgen Klopp will make several changes for the Carabao Cup match against Norwich City.

But what are your options?

Let’s start with what we already know: Caoimhin Kelleher will play goalkeeper.

Nat Phillips must start at center-back, and the numbers imply that Joe Gomez will be his teammate.

At left-back, I’d stick with Kostas Tsimikas, and on the other side of the defense, say welcome to rookie Conor Bradley.

Curtis Jones is a must-start, and I’d start him in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the ever-reliable James Milner in defense.

Divock Origi leads the attack from the top, with Takumi Minamino to his left and Kaide Gordon, another debutant, to his right.

Just in case things go poorly, the bench can be quite sturdy.

For tonight's Carabao Cup match against Norwich City, Jurgen Klopp is expected to shake things up.

Liverpool, like many other elite English teams, has been known to rest key players in this competition, and that pattern is expected to continue at Carrow Road.

Caoimhin Kelleher will play in goal for Liverpool again in the Carabao Cup, according to assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who also confirmed that Curtis Jones will play. “The summary has come to an end.”