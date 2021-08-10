Takumi Minamino dazzles against Osasuna, prompting Liverpool fans to exclaim, “Completely different player.”

On Monday night, Liverpool unveiled their latest secret weapon against Osasuna, as Jurgen Klopp’s team began to take shape.

Following Harvey Elliott’s outstanding performance the day before, Takumi Minamino put forth a performance that would have wowed the Reds manager.

This summer, the Japanese international returned after a loan spell at Southampton, where he showed flashes of his ability.

He did, however, show off his complete range of abilities in front of the Anfield fans for 70 minutes before being replaced by Jordan Henderson.

The 26-year-old winger made relentless runs in behind the Spanish defense, having a one-on-one shot stopped by Juan Perez before latching on to Fabinho’s perfect ball to put Liverpool ahead in the 15th minute.

He looped in a beautifully-timed cross for Roberto Firmino to volley home his second of the match shortly before half-time, not content with his third goal in as many games.

Supporters reacted positively to Minamino’s good effect on the side, despite the fact that he is yet to make a significant impression after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Minamino played a key role in all three of Liverpool’s goals before the interval, combining effectively with a rejuvenated Kostas Tsimikas down the left wing, as the Greek full-back produced the ideal cross for Firmino to put Liverpool two up.

Minamino’s start against Osasuna, with Divock Origi starting on the bench and the absent Xherdan Shaqiri receiving an approach from Lyon, bodes well for the new season.

The winger has put in a strong pre-season showing the qualities that motivated the club to sign him during their title-winning season.

Over the previous two days, Jurgen Klopp has demonstrated the tremendous depth of quality that exists within his Liverpool squad.

The Reds’ squad players are proving that the upcoming season might be a bright one for Liverpool by producing performances like Minamino’s against Osasuna.