Take a look inside the newly renovated Phase One pub, which offers table service and live music to its patrons.

After an eight-week renovation, Jacaranda Phase One, an exciting new bar and live music complex, has reopened its doors and is ready to be a place where everyone may “find a friend.”

The Seel Street facility features a table service bar, an acoustic stage with live music from a variety of excellent local musicians, and the Jacaranda Records Store, which has a large selection of vinyl.

Graham Stanley, the proprietor of Jacaranda, said: “When I was a teenager, I remember how scary record stores might be, so I wanted to build one that made music purchasing feel more accessible to everyone.

“My adolescent daughter, my 80-year-old father, and the guy who knows every Calypso song ever recorded should all be able to visit. Everyone should be able to make a buddy here.” In 2018, the new complex began as a pop-up, with the goal of expanding the record store above The Jacaranda bar.

This pop-up turned become a popular live music venue, with an internet campaign helping to keep it alive during the lockdown.

The rebuilt Phase One bar also allows visitors the opportunity to enjoy a wide choice of cocktails from the comfort of their chairs, following the success of table service during lockdown.

There is a table service bar.

The cabaret-style bar Phase One is nestled behind the record store and gives clients a table service only experience.

Visitors can sit back, relax, and order a classic drink from a carefully picked list that will be delivered to them.

Graham stated, ” “While individuals didn’t like the limits that remained in place, we discovered that they enjoyed the experience of not having to get up and walk to the bar.

“What we’re doing now with Phase One is providing an environment for grown-up drinking, where you can have discussions with your friends and family while still listening to fantastic live music at a volume that doesn’t drown out everything else.”

Live music with a difference

The location is especially great for music fans, as it offers live performances by some renowned. “Summary concludes.”