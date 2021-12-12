Take a look inside the new £11.75 million Wirral museum.

The construction of the new museum in Wirral has already begun.

Eureka! Science + Discovery is expected to open to the public in the autumn of 2022, and The Washington Newsday has been given a unique look at some of the work that is now being done inside.

Of course, the museum’s creators don’t want to reveal too much, but you can already see what appears to be an elaborate circular observation platform above the ground floor.

Spaceport used to be located at the Seacombe Ferry Terminal in Wallasey, however it closed its doors permanently at the end of 2019 after a report stated that visitor numbers to Spaceport had decreased by thousands.

When it closed, it issued the following statement: “On December 31, 2019, Spaceport will close its doors for the final time, paving the way for a new and exciting chapter with Eureka! Mersey.

“Since its inception in 2005, Spaceport, which is located at Mersey Ferries’ Seacombe terminal, has welcomed hundreds of thousands of tourists.

“Spaceport also sponsored popular exhibitions on Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Wallace and Gromit, in addition to its permanent galleries on the theme of space travel and interactive displays such as a planetarium and rocket simulator.

“But now, as the home of Eureka, the iconic terminal structure that once housed Spaceport has a bright new future ahead of it! Mersey is a brand-new science and discovery center for children and their families.” Eureka! stated shortly after the close that they will take over the site for the new project, which is expected to cost £11.75 million.

Eurekachief !’s executive, Leigh-Anne Stradeski The Washington Newsday earlier reported on this “It will be a spectacular experience that will be unlike any other science and discovery museum.

“We’ll be building on a lot of what we’ve done at Eureka! in Halifax, so everything will be really hands-on and participatory.

“There will be three main sectors, each focusing on a different key subject, such as sustainability.

"We also want to encourage them to express themselves creatively."