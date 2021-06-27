Tacko Fall, an NBA player, has sent Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane a transfer note from Liverpool.

Tacko Fall, the legendary basketball player, has sent a message to Liverpool and two of their players.

Fall, who plays center for the Boston Celtics in the NBA, has produced a video demonstrating his football talents as well as a message to Liverpool.

Fall shared a video of himself performing keepy-ups and then volleying the ball into a net on his Instagram page.

Fall also included a caption to the video, which he addressed to Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

He wrote, “Yoo [Virgil van Dijk & Sadio Mane].” “Let me know if you guys need another striker this summer.”

Fall, who is 7ft 5in tall, has a Senegalese connection with Mane, as the two are both from Senegal.

Two years ago, during the club’s pre-season tour in Boston, the basketball sensation met the Liverpool squad and Jurgen Klopp.

After Klopp joked that he had finally found a striker, Fall’s chances of appearing in the Premier League may not be that remote.

When he saw the NBA star on the road, he commented, “Now that’s a striker.” “Finally! That’s not awful! Let’s snap a photo, shall we?

“Peter Crouch!” exclaims the crowd.

That summer, Liverpool faced Sevilla at Fenway Park and lost 2-1, as well as losing to Borussia Dortmund and drawing with Sporting Lisbon on their pre-season tour.